China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

China Merchants Port Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82.

About China Merchants Port

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operations, Bonded Logistics Operations, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities; and property development and investment.

