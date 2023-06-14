China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.16

Shares of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China Resources Cement from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
China Resources Cement Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.
China Resources Cement Company Profile
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
