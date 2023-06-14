China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.16

Shares of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China Resources Cement from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

China Resources Cement Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend

China Resources Cement Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.73%. China Resources Cement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.83%.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

