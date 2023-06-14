China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading 5.4% Higher

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.36. 25,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

China Xiangtai Food Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) by 308.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of China Xiangtai Food worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Xiangtai Food

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

