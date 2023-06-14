Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Update

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Christian Dior Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHDRY remained flat at $213.00 during trading on Wednesday. Christian Dior has a 1-year low of $134.32 and a 1-year high of $242.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.23.

Christian Dior Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.5602 dividend. This is a boost from Christian Dior’s previous dividend of $1.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th.

Christian Dior Company Profile

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

