Chubb (NYSE:CB) Board of Directors Declares Share Buyback Program

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.73 and its 200-day moving average is $206.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

