Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,400 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 697,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Chubu Electric Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHUEF remained flat at $12.35 on Wednesday. Chubu Electric Power has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the supply of electricity, gas, and on-site energy. It also deals with overseas consulting and investment, real estate management, and information technology (IT) business. It operates through the following segments: Miraiz, Power Grid, JERA, and Others. The Miraiz segment handles the development of energy services centered on gas and power.

