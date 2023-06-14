Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,400 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 697,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Chubu Electric Power Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHUEF remained flat at $12.35 on Wednesday. Chubu Electric Power has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.
About Chubu Electric Power
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubu Electric Power (CHUEF)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.