CIBC Lowers Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Price Target to C$0.50

Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$0.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Canadian Gold Stock Performance
Shares of CVE CGC opened at C$0.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$33.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Canadian Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.18.
About Canadian Gold
