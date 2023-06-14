CIBC Lowers Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Price Target to C$0.50

Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$0.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Canadian Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE CGC opened at C$0.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$33.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Canadian Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.18.

About Canadian Gold

Caldas Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Colombia and Canada. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Marmato project located in the Department of Caldas, Colombia; and the Juby Project located in Ontario, Canada.

