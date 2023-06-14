CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 405,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 174,208 shares.The stock last traded at $47.77 and had previously closed at $47.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $974.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.41. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in CIRCOR International by 74.9% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 69,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in CIRCOR International by 24.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after buying an additional 275,749 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in CIRCOR International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in CIRCOR International by 30.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 157,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the third quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing differentiated technology products and sub-systems for the defense markets. It operates under the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment is involved in the production of valves, pumps, electric motors, kinetic switches, high pressure pneumatic regulators and subsystems, and electromechanical assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.