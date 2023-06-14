CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 111,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 91,663 shares.The stock last traded at $5.55 and had previously closed at $5.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

CI&T Trading Up 8.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $833.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. CI&T had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.82%. On average, research analysts predict that CI&T Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

