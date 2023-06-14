Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.
Clarivate Trading Up 8.3 %
NYSE:CLVT opened at $8.97 on Monday. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31.
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.
