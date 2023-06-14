Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Clarivate Trading Up 8.3 %

NYSE:CLVT opened at $8.97 on Monday. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

About Clarivate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

