ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Down 48.6% in May

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the May 15th total of 564,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLRO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne Stock Performance

ClearOne stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 187,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,674. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

ClearOne Dividend Announcement

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 99.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearOne

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 32,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,219,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,327. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 50,829 shares of company stock worth $59,139. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.