CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Shares Up 0.3%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 24,494 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 22,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
CNFinance Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $196.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 851.99 and a quick ratio of 703.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.
CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. CNFinance had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of CNFinance
CNFinance Company Profile
CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
