CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Shares Up 0.3%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 24,494 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 22,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The stock has a market cap of $196.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 851.99 and a quick ratio of 703.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. CNFinance had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNF. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

