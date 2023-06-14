Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301,287 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,978 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $130,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,963 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

CTSH stock opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $70.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

