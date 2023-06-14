Cognyte Software (CGNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 15th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 36.57% and a negative return on equity of 55.52%. The company had revenue of $73.26 million during the quarter.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $391.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth about $45,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 52.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Cognyte Software



Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

