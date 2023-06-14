Cognyte Software (CGNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 15th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 36.57% and a negative return on equity of 55.52%. The company had revenue of $73.26 million during the quarter.
Cognyte Software Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $391.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
