Coherent (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Shares Down 0.8%

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $181.98 and last traded at $182.05. 8,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 9,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.59.

Coherent Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.34.

Get Coherent alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coherent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Coherent by 1.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Coherent by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 111,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coherent by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coherent by 36.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.