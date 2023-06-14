Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAQ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. 480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,285. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

