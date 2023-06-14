CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of CMPVF stock remained flat at C$34.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.00. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of C$34.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.74.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

