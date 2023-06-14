Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) CFO Acquires $46,450.00 in Stock

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) CFO Michael Bondi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at $546,205.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. 817,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $235.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $16.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on CMTL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of Comtech Telecommunications
Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.
Featured Stories
