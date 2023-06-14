Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) CFO Acquires $46,450.00 in Stock

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) CFO Michael Bondi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at $546,205.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. 817,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $235.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CMTL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.