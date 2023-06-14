ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNOBP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. 2,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,742. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $24.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

