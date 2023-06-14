Continuum Finance Price Hits $0.0068 on Exchanges (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and $100,270.44 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

