Contrasting Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) & Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liberty Latin America and Adeia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America 0 1 1 0 2.50 Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.30%. Adeia has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.98%. Given Adeia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adeia is more favorable than Liberty Latin America.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

57.0% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Adeia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adeia has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Latin America and Adeia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A Adeia -43.84% 21.87% 9.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Latin America and Adeia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America $4.70 billion 0.38 -$291.03 million ($1.36) -6.15 Adeia $438.93 million 2.58 -$295.88 million ($2.86) -3.72

Liberty Latin America has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia. Liberty Latin America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adeia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adeia beats Liberty Latin America on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

