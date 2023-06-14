CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CONXW remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Wednesday. 1,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,478. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16. CONX has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONX by 420.5% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 393,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 317,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONX by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 101,375 shares during the last quarter.

