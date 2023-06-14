Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410,940 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Copart worth $79,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 58,595 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,446.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 36,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock remained flat at $86.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,933. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $89.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Copart’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.