Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 904,200 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the May 15th total of 566,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins cut Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.64.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Shares of CPPMF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 118,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.06.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.