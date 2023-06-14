Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Core One Labs Price Performance
Shares of CLABF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 16,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,343. Core One Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.
Core One Labs Company Profile
