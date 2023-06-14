Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CLABF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 16,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,343. Core One Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

