Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.72. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 199,378 shares.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,257,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 232,126 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 81.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 224,765 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

