Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.72. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 199,378 shares.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.09%.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.
