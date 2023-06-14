Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 1.2 %

CTVA opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

