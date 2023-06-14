Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.60. Cortexyme shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 27,538 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 5,743.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 580,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50,506 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 289.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 413,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 307,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 63.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

