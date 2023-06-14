Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Shares Down 0.2%

Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.09. Approximately 115,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 239,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

Corvus Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

