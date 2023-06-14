CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) CFO Scott T. Wheeler Sells 24,670 Shares

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.80. 2,539,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,493. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.23. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Stephens cut their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,518,000 after purchasing an additional 286,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,381,000 after purchasing an additional 500,775 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,913,000 after purchasing an additional 770,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.