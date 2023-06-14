Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $20.83 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Covenant has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Covenant token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $20.83 million and approximately $136,069.56 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,658,876 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

