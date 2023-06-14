Craneware (LON:CRW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,536.79

Shares of Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,536.79 ($19.23) and traded as low as GBX 1,510 ($18.89). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,535 ($19.21), with a volume of 26,154 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.78) target price on shares of Craneware in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Craneware alerts:

Craneware Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,350.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,532.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £536.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7,675.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.