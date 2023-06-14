Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Credicorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,370,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,941,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Credicorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,265,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Credicorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,715,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Credicorp by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,108,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,432,000 after purchasing an additional 489,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 48,708 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $143.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.21 and a twelve month high of $158.95. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.27). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $6.7385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

BAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

