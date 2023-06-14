Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 167,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 442,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.55% and a negative net margin of 4,090.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi acquired 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $72,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,956,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,539,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after buying an additional 831,041 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $63,495,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 214,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after acquiring an additional 289,812 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

