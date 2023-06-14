Critical Contrast: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) vs. Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 21.85% 11.72% 0.92% Alerus Financial 16.01% 11.78% 1.10%

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bank of America pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alerus Financial pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Alerus Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Alerus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 2 6 10 0 2.44 Alerus Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of America and Alerus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bank of America presently has a consensus price target of $36.77, indicating a potential upside of 26.28%. Alerus Financial has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.71%. Given Bank of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bank of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of America has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of America and Alerus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $115.05 billion 2.02 $27.53 billion $3.33 8.74 Alerus Financial $226.80 million 1.59 $40.01 million $1.92 9.30

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial. Bank of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of America beats Alerus Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The GWIM segment offers solutions to meet clients’ needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation model for both core and no

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products. The Retirement & Benefit Services segment consists of retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, HSA, and other benefit services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services to consumer and commercial clients, including financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. The Mortgage segment includes first and second mortgage loans through a centralized mortgage unit. The Corporate Administration segment covers indirect overhead allocations and income tax expense. The was company founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Folks, ND.

