Critical Review: Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) & Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST)

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and Catalyst Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 19.93% 7.16% 0.73% Catalyst Bancorp 4.16% 0.45% 0.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Provident Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Provident Financial and Catalyst Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.40%. Given Provident Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Catalyst Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial and Catalyst Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $39.45 million 2.20 $9.09 million $1.29 9.58 Catalyst Bancorp $9.19 million 5.79 $180,000.00 $0.10 105.11

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Provident Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Provident Financial beats Catalyst Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

