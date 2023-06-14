Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Shares Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,904 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 3.73% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 560.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 915,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 776,738 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 714.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 634,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 556,886 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 330.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 371,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 285,438 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Price Performance

NYSE CPTK opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Profile

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

