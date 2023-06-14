CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Down 37.6% in May

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the May 15th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 319.3 days.
Shares of CEVMF remained flat at $76.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 181. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $76.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87.
