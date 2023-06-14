Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUENW) Short Interest Down 61.1% in May

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUENW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cuentas Price Performance

Shares of Cuentas stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. Cuentas has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

Get Cuentas alerts:

About Cuentas

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Cuentas, Inc is a Fintech company utilizing technical innovation together with existing and emerging technologies to deliver accessible, efficient and reliable mobile, new-era and traditional financial services to consumers. Cuentas is proactively applying technology and compliance requirements to improve the availability, delivery, reliability and utilization of financial services especially to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved segments of today’s society.

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.