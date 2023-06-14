Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUENW) Short Interest Down 61.1% in May

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUENW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cuentas Price Performance
Shares of Cuentas stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. Cuentas has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.34.
About Cuentas
