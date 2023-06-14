Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,945. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after acquiring an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,050,000 after acquiring an additional 596,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $111.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.91. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

