CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.18. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 39,000 shares changing hands.

CWC Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The stock has a market cap of C$90.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22.

About CWC Energy Services



CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

Featured Articles

