Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading Down 4.1%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,962,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Cybin Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $35.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.
About Cybin
Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.
