DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Short Interest Update

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DALS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DALS. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $23,838,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $11,231,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 513.4% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 376,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 216.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 445,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 304,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

