Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.87 and last traded at $29.00. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.