Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,766. Daiwa House Industry has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Single-Family Housing Business; Rental Housing Business; Condominium Business; Commercial Facility Business; Business Facility Business; Environmental Energy Business; and Other Business segments.

