Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Update

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 157.6% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Up 13.3 %
OTCMKTS ATDS traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 17,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $6.99.
About Data443 Risk Mitigation
