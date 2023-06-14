Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Down 4.4%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.04 and last traded at $44.08. 1,134,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,224,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

