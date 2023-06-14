DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.67.

DBVT stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.94.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 778.60%. Equities analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

