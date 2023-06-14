Decred Price Tops $14.84 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Decred has a total market cap of $222.89 million and $23.50 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $14.84 or 0.00059326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00105862 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00034362 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00020762 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000445 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,020,085 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.