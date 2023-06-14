Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQR) Short Interest Update

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the May 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,376. Deep Medicine Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deep Medicine Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About Deep Medicine Acquisition

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

